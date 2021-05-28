Regent on the Park overlooks Hong Kong and has an extensive range of amenities. Photo: Edward Wong Regent on the Park overlooks Hong Kong and has an extensive range of amenities. Photo: Edward Wong
Regent on the Park overlooks Hong Kong and has an extensive range of amenities. Photo: Edward Wong
Business

Former Financial Secretary Antony Leung Kam-chung splashes out US$11.06 million on luxury Mid-Levels flat as tycoons bet on market rebound

  • A flat at the exclusive Regent on the Park in Mid-Levels was bought for HK$85.8 million (US$11.06 million) by a Leung Sze Yu – the same name as Leung’s 18-year-old daughter
  • He appears to have joined a list of tycoons that have snapped up luxury homes in Hong Kong as house prices approach record highs once again

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 6:59pm, 28 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Regent on the Park overlooks Hong Kong and has an extensive range of amenities. Photo: Edward Wong Regent on the Park overlooks Hong Kong and has an extensive range of amenities. Photo: Edward Wong
Regent on the Park overlooks Hong Kong and has an extensive range of amenities. Photo: Edward Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE