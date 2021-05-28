Regent on the Park overlooks Hong Kong and has an extensive range of amenities. Photo: Edward Wong
Former Financial Secretary Antony Leung Kam-chung splashes out US$11.06 million on luxury Mid-Levels flat as tycoons bet on market rebound
- A flat at the exclusive Regent on the Park in Mid-Levels was bought for HK$85.8 million (US$11.06 million) by a Leung Sze Yu – the same name as Leung’s 18-year-old daughter
- He appears to have joined a list of tycoons that have snapped up luxury homes in Hong Kong as house prices approach record highs once again
Topic | Hong Kong property
