Buyers queue up for The Upper South developed by Henderson Land at a sales office in Central on Sunday. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong homebuyers snap up most units at Henderson Land’s The Upper South

  • About 41 out of a first batch of 45 units on sale were sold by the evening
  • The sales performance is good, as people are optimistic about the economy, Covid-19 containment, says Sammy Po of Midland

Iris Ouyang
Updated: 7:50pm, 30 May, 2021

