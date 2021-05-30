Buyers queue up for The Upper South developed by Henderson Land at a sales office in Central on Sunday. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong homebuyers snap up most units at Henderson Land’s The Upper South
- About 41 out of a first batch of 45 units on sale were sold by the evening
- The sales performance is good, as people are optimistic about the economy, Covid-19 containment, says Sammy Po of Midland
Topic | Henderson Land
Buyers queue up for The Upper South developed by Henderson Land at a sales office in Central on Sunday. Photo: Nora Tam