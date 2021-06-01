At starting prices of US$398,000, owners of the villas get to stay in the property for either 14 or 30 days per year, and receive a share of 40 per cent and 33 per cent respectively, of the rents from the rental pool turnover. Photo: Cap Karoso
A quiet piece of heaven opens up with Cap Karoso’s 2022 launch on Indonesia’s Sumba island
- Spanning over 11,000 square kilometres, Sumba is home to stretches of stunning white-sand beaches and tribal villages
- Once completed, the resort will comprise a 47-room hotel and 20 villas
