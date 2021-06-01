Hongkong Land launched Basehall, a food court, in the basement of Jardine House last summer. The developer owns about 450,000 square metres of prime office and retail properties in Central. Photo: Xiaomei Chen Hongkong Land launched Basehall, a food court, in the basement of Jardine House last summer. The developer owns about 450,000 square metres of prime office and retail properties in Central. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hongkong Land launched Basehall, a food court, in the basement of Jardine House last summer. The developer owns about 450,000 square metres of prime office and retail properties in Central. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong developers take to wining and dining office tenants, step up restaurant and bar openings

  • Most Hong Kong developers are expanding their F&B offerings to better serve and retain tenants amid a rise in vacancy rates
  • We see a growing demand for lifestyle spaces among office tenants, Hysan executive says

Pearl Liu
Updated: 6:19pm, 1 Jun, 2021

