Hongkong Land launched Basehall, a food court, in the basement of Jardine House last summer. The developer owns about 450,000 square metres of prime office and retail properties in Central. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong developers take to wining and dining office tenants, step up restaurant and bar openings
- Most Hong Kong developers are expanding their F&B offerings to better serve and retain tenants amid a rise in vacancy rates
- We see a growing demand for lifestyle spaces among office tenants, Hysan executive says
