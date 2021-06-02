Timber Works in Cambridge is one of the developments being marketed to Hongkongers looking to move to Britain under the British National (Overseas) visa scheme. Photo: SCMP Handout
Cambridge, Manchester homes provide ‘more bang for your buck’ than London for Hongkongers heading to Britain under BN(O) visa scheme, say analysts
- More than 34,000 Hongkongers have applied for the right to stay long-term in Britain under the BN(O) programme, with 7,200 already approved, according to the British government
- Home prices in the northern city of Manchester stood at £211,107 (US$300,263) in March, according to Knight Frank, compared to £500,310 in London
