Hong Kong companies are offering employees incentives to get themselves vaccinated. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: Henderson Land offers employees four days off to support Hong Kong’s flagging vaccination drive
- ‘If the staff get vaccines, they will have four days of paid holiday,’ says Henderson co-chairman Martin Lee Ka-shing
- Great Eagle Group has launched a series of promotions at its hotels and shopping malls up to August 31 to boost vaccination uptake among Hong Kong residents
Topic | Hong Kong property
