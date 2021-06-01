A family at Qianmen Street, a popular tourist and shopping area in Beijing. Housing incentives might not be enough and Beijing might have to roll out more aggressive policies to promote its new three-child policy, according to an analyst. Photo: AFP A family at Qianmen Street, a popular tourist and shopping area in Beijing. Housing incentives might not be enough and Beijing might have to roll out more aggressive policies to promote its new three-child policy, according to an analyst. Photo: AFP
A family at Qianmen Street, a popular tourist and shopping area in Beijing. Housing incentives might not be enough and Beijing might have to roll out more aggressive policies to promote its new three-child policy, according to an analyst. Photo: AFP
China property
Business

Three-child policy: China should provide cheap homes to ease anxiety about financial burden of larger families, market observers say

  • Country could provide homes at rates below market price, as in the case of ‘talent homes’, analyst says
  • Tax incentives, easing limits on home purchases in major cities among other measures put forward

Topic |   China property
Pearl Liu
Pearl Liu

Updated: 11:01pm, 1 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A family at Qianmen Street, a popular tourist and shopping area in Beijing. Housing incentives might not be enough and Beijing might have to roll out more aggressive policies to promote its new three-child policy, according to an analyst. Photo: AFP A family at Qianmen Street, a popular tourist and shopping area in Beijing. Housing incentives might not be enough and Beijing might have to roll out more aggressive policies to promote its new three-child policy, according to an analyst. Photo: AFP
A family at Qianmen Street, a popular tourist and shopping area in Beijing. Housing incentives might not be enough and Beijing might have to roll out more aggressive policies to promote its new three-child policy, according to an analyst. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE