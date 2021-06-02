Potential buyers queue up to buy flats at the South Land property project near Wong Chuk Hang MTR station on May 15, 2021. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong’s rising home prices, luxury flat sales push property deals to a two-year high at US$11.3 billion in May
- Turnover rose 2.9 per cent month on month to HK$87.6 billion (US$11.3 billion) last month, the highest after HK$90.32 billion reached in May 2019
- Centaline Property expects first-half turnover to reach an all-time high of HK$395 billion, surpassing the previous record set in the first half of 1997
Topic | Hong Kong property
