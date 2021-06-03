With the rapid growth of e-commerce on the mainland, demand for warehouses is rising. Photo: Shutterstock Images With the rapid growth of e-commerce on the mainland, demand for warehouses is rising. Photo: Shutterstock Images
China property
Prudential affiliate PGIM Real Estate invests US$323 million in China’s buoyant logistics property market

  • PGIM Real Estate is investing US$323 million together with its partner New Ease China to acquire logistics assets in Nanjing, Shanghai and Langfang
  • China’s expanding e-commerce sector is attracting the attention of overseas institutional investors to logistics assets on the mainland

China property
Lam Ka-sing
Updated: 10:00am, 3 Jun, 2021

