With the rapid growth of e-commerce on the mainland, demand for warehouses is rising. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Prudential affiliate PGIM Real Estate invests US$323 million in China’s buoyant logistics property market
- PGIM Real Estate is investing US$323 million together with its partner New Ease China to acquire logistics assets in Nanjing, Shanghai and Langfang
- China’s expanding e-commerce sector is attracting the attention of overseas institutional investors to logistics assets on the mainland
