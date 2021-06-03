An aerial view of the Mount Nicholson luxury development on The Peak. Photo: Martin Chan
Parking spot at Mount Nicholson on The Peak, Hong Kong’s priciest address, sells for a world record US$1.3 million
- One owner, who requested anonymity, said he paid more than HK$36 million (US$4.6 million) for four parking spots, each costing over HK$9 million, higher than the starting price of HK$8.8 million
- The previous world record for a parking bay was also in Hong Kong, when it went for HK$7.6 million in October 2019
