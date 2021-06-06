Hong Kong’s home prices are once again on the rise and approaching previous record highs. Photo: Martin Chan Hong Kong’s home prices are once again on the rise and approaching previous record highs. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong’s home prices are once again on the rise and approaching previous record highs. Photo: Martin Chan
Business

Exodus of Hongkongers triggered by national security law unlikely to dent city’s home prices, say analysts

  • The city’s famously lofty home prices, which were subdued by the pandemic, are once again on the rise and approaching previous highs
  • They are unlikely to be tamed by a wave of people leaving in the wake of the controversial security law seen as limiting their freedoms

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 9:52pm, 6 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong’s home prices are once again on the rise and approaching previous record highs. Photo: Martin Chan Hong Kong’s home prices are once again on the rise and approaching previous record highs. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong’s home prices are once again on the rise and approaching previous record highs. Photo: Martin Chan
READ FULL ARTICLE