Potential homebuyers line up at sale office in Tsuen Wan, for New World's 396 units at The Pavilia Farm on 22 November 2020. Photo: Jonathan Wong
New World’s latest property launch sells out as Hong Kong’s homebuyers return in droves amid buoyant sentiments
- The developer of The Pavilia Farm Phase III in Tai Wai sold all 331 flats before 8pm, with 27,000 bids received
- Unsuccessful buyers today may be able to bid for the next batch of property released at a later date
Topic | Weekend Property
Potential homebuyers line up at sale office in Tsuen Wan, for New World's 396 units at The Pavilia Farm on 22 November 2020. Photo: Jonathan Wong