Potential homebuyers line up at sale office in Tsuen Wan, for New World's 396 units at The Pavilia Farm on 22 November 2020. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Business

New World’s latest property launch sells out as Hong Kong’s homebuyers return in droves amid buoyant sentiments

  • The developer of The Pavilia Farm Phase III in Tai Wai sold all 331 flats before 8pm, with 27,000 bids received
  • Unsuccessful buyers today may be able to bid for the next batch of property released at a later date

Topic |   Weekend Property
Lam Ka-sing
Updated: 9:14pm, 5 Jun, 2021

