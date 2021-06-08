A shop ready for letting in Tsim Sha Tsui. Retailers dealing in daily necessities and lifestyle products were committing to street shops because rents are so low. Photo: Felix Wong A shop ready for letting in Tsim Sha Tsui. Retailers dealing in daily necessities and lifestyle products were committing to street shops because rents are so low. Photo: Felix Wong
As rents decline to 2003 levels in major Hong Kong shopping districts, retailers lock in long-term leases at cheaper rents

  • Rents in Central, Causeway Bay, Tsim Sha Tsui and Mong Kok have returned to 2003 levels
  • Some retailers even expect to make a profit in the next three to four years, once the border with China reopens, CBRE executive says

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Sandy Li
Updated: 9:09am, 8 Jun, 2021

