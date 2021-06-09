Hong Kong’s construction costs have dipped amid a drop in building activity during the pandemic. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong construction costs slip as Covid-19 pandemic stifles activity, putting some pressure on house prices
- Hong Kong dropped from third to eighth in a global construction costs index as building activity took a knock, potentially subduing new-home prices
- Building costs dropped by 3 to 4 per cent in the first quarter of 2021 to an average of HK$4,200 to HK$5,000 per square foot, according to Amsterdam-based Arcadis
Topic | Hong Kong property
