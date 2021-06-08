General view of Mount Nicholson at 8 Mount Nicholson on The Peak. Photo: Martin Chan
Revealed: Texwinca’s executive holds the record as owner of the world’s priciest parking space with US$1.53 million outlay
- Poon Ho-tak, executive director of Hong Kong’s Texwinca Holdings, paid HK$11.9 million (US$1.53 million) for a parking bay at Mount Nicholson
- Poon bought three parking spots for a total of HK$35.7 million
