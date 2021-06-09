SK Tower is located in the heart of Beijing’s central business district, right next to Chang’an Avenue. Photo: Handout
Chinese insurer Hexie snaps up US$1.4 billion Beijing tower from SK Group in largest office deal since onset of coronavirus pandemic
- Transaction could potentially become the largest deal for the year for a single commercial real estate project in China, Cushman says
- Overall performance of Beijing investment market was stable in first quarter: Savills
Topic | China property
SK Tower is located in the heart of Beijing’s central business district, right next to Chang’an Avenue. Photo: Handout