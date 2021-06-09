An aerial view of a private residential development in Lam Tin, Hong Kong. Photo: Martin Chan An aerial view of a private residential development in Lam Tin, Hong Kong. Photo: Martin Chan
Goldman joins ranks of Centaline, Cushman and Morgan Stanley in forecasting rise in Hong Kong home prices this year

  • City’s residential property prices have already risen 4 per cent year-to-date and Goldman says it expects a 5 per cent rise for this year
  • Opening of border between Hong Kong and mainland China to benefit sales of luxury flats, Central office take-up and retail premises’ rents

Lam Ka-sing  and Sandy Li

Updated: 11:38am, 9 Jun, 2021

