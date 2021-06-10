Co-working operators are likely to benefit from the shift to remote working. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong’s co-working sector set to stabilise, recover as balance returns after years of unbridled expansion
- Hong Kong’s co-working industry is recovering as many operators have folded following years of overexpansion, says Patrick Mak of Knight Frank
- Hong Kong has the third largest number of co-working spaces in the world after London and New York, according to survey by UK firm CircleLoop
Topic | Hong Kong property
Co-working operators are likely to benefit from the shift to remote working. Photo: Jonathan Wong