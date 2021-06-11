Mount Nicholson is famous for its exorbitantly expensive parking spaces. Photo: SCMP Handout Mount Nicholson is famous for its exorbitantly expensive parking spaces. Photo: SCMP Handout
Mount Nicholson is famous for its exorbitantly expensive parking spaces. Photo: SCMP Handout
Business

Parking space at exclusive Mount Nicholson on The Peak sells for US$1.3 million to major shareholder in Chinese vaccine maker

  • Qiu Mingjing, whose stake in Beijing Wantai Biologicial Pharmacy Enterprise is worth US$190 million, was revealed as the buyer on Friday
  • Her parking spot was cheaper than the world record US$1.53 million record paid by a textile tycoon in the same development

Topic |   Millionaires and billionaires
Sandy Li
Sandy Li

Updated: 6:31pm, 11 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Mount Nicholson is famous for its exorbitantly expensive parking spaces. Photo: SCMP Handout Mount Nicholson is famous for its exorbitantly expensive parking spaces. Photo: SCMP Handout
Mount Nicholson is famous for its exorbitantly expensive parking spaces. Photo: SCMP Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE