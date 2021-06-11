Mount Nicholson is famous for its exorbitantly expensive parking spaces. Photo: SCMP Handout
Parking space at exclusive Mount Nicholson on The Peak sells for US$1.3 million to major shareholder in Chinese vaccine maker
- Qiu Mingjing, whose stake in Beijing Wantai Biologicial Pharmacy Enterprise is worth US$190 million, was revealed as the buyer on Friday
- Her parking spot was cheaper than the world record US$1.53 million record paid by a textile tycoon in the same development
Topic | Millionaires and billionaires
