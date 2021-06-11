A view of Star Hall, at the Kowloon Bay International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Kitec) on 28 August 2020. Photo: May Tse
Developer pays US$1.4 billion for Hopewell’s Kowloon Bay exhibition centre in multibillion dollar project to turn into grade-A offices
- A group of investors led by Billion Development paid HK$10.5 billion for Hopewell’s Kowloon Bay Trade and Exhibition Centre (Kitec)
- The consortium plans to spend HK$20 billion including the acquisition cost to develop the complex into grade-A offices
Topic | Hong Kong property
A view of Star Hall, at the Kowloon Bay International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Kitec) on 28 August 2020. Photo: May Tse