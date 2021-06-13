02:12
Inside the HK$10.8 million flat up for grabs in Hong Kong’s vaccine lottery
Vaccination lottery: a peek at the US$1.4 million flat aimed at moving the needle in Hong Kong’s fight against Covid-19
- The 449-square foot Grand Central apartment overlooking the Kowloon Peak is the biggest carrot being dangled in front of residents to spur the vaccination rate
- More than HK$120 million of goodies, from a diamond-studded Rolex to a Tesla and gold bar, are up for grabs for the vaccinated
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong

