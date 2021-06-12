Home buyers line up at New World Developments’ sales office in Tsuen Wan, for the developer’s new flats at The Pavilia Farm III on 22 November, 2020. Photo: Jonathan Wong Home buyers line up at New World Developments’ sales office in Tsuen Wan, for the developer’s new flats at The Pavilia Farm III on 22 November, 2020. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong’s home buying frenzy returns, as a record number of bidders snapped up every flat of New World’s The Pavilia Farm III project on offer in Tai Wai

  • New World Development received 30,108 online registrations of interest, or a record 89 bids for each of the 338 flats on offer at The Pavilia Farm III
  • Every flat was sold as at 7pm, even as the average price rose 13 per cent compared with the launch price last month

Georgina Lee
Updated: 9:14pm, 12 Jun, 2021

