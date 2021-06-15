New Central Harbourfront Site 3 could become a world-class hub combining offices, retail and public amenities. Photo: Martin Chan New Central Harbourfront Site 3 could become a world-class hub combining offices, retail and public amenities. Photo: Martin Chan
New Central Harbourfront Site 3 could become a world-class hub combining offices, retail and public amenities. Photo: Martin Chan
Business

Hong Kong is poised for its ‘land king’ as Central harbourfront site goes for tender with up to US$7.1 billion in valuation

  • The site could fetch HK$55 billion (US$7.1 billion), says Vincent Cheung, who has appraised its value between HK$37 billion and HK$55 billion
  • The tender for the 516,316 commercial site, which could yield a total gross floor area of 1.6 million sq ft, closes on Friday

Topic |   Hong Kong land sale
Sandy LiLam Ka-sing
Sandy Li  and Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 9:32am, 15 Jun, 2021

