The OWO Residences in London will be the first Raffles branded residences in Europe. The historical building will offer 85 flats and a 125-room hotel. Photo: Handout
Churchill’s former London office to be site of Raffles’ first branded residences in Europe
- Raffles, widely known in Asia for the luxury Raffles Singapore Hotel, was tapped by the Anglo-Indian Hinduja Group to manage the property
- The Old War Office was responsible for the administration of the British Army between 1857 and 1964
Topic | International Property
The OWO Residences in London will be the first Raffles branded residences in Europe. The historical building will offer 85 flats and a 125-room hotel. Photo: Handout