The OWO Residences in London will be the first Raffles branded residences in Europe. The historical building will offer 85 flats and a 125-room hotel. Photo: Handout The OWO Residences in London will be the first Raffles branded residences in Europe. The historical building will offer 85 flats and a 125-room hotel. Photo: Handout
The OWO Residences in London will be the first Raffles branded residences in Europe. The historical building will offer 85 flats and a 125-room hotel. Photo: Handout
Business

Churchill’s former London office to be site of Raffles’ first branded residences in Europe

  • Raffles, widely known in Asia for the luxury Raffles Singapore Hotel, was tapped by the Anglo-Indian Hinduja Group to manage the property
  • The Old War Office was responsible for the administration of the British Army between 1857 and 1964

Topic |   International Property
Cheryl Arcibal
Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 11:19am, 15 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The OWO Residences in London will be the first Raffles branded residences in Europe. The historical building will offer 85 flats and a 125-room hotel. Photo: Handout The OWO Residences in London will be the first Raffles branded residences in Europe. The historical building will offer 85 flats and a 125-room hotel. Photo: Handout
The OWO Residences in London will be the first Raffles branded residences in Europe. The historical building will offer 85 flats and a 125-room hotel. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE