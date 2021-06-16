The new policies have weighed down investment sentiment, as well as demand from people who have a genuine need for housing, according to an analyst. Photo: AFP
Guangzhou property market hit by double whammy of tightened policies, outbreak of Covid-19’s delta variant
- Transactions for new homes have fallen 77.9 per cent year on year this month
- While the impact of the outbreak would be short term, policy tightening will continue to bite: analyst
Topic | China property
