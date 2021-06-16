The reception at Centricity Flex, Hongkong Land’s co-working space at The Landmark Edinburgh Tower in Central on June 11, 2021. Photo: Felix Wong
Hongkong Land opens its Centricity Flex space in Central, embracing flexible work as more people work from home
- Hongkong Land’s Centricity Flex, with 25,000 square feet (2,322 square metres) of space, opens today on the 17th and 18th floor of the Landmark Edinburgh Tower on Queen’s Road Central
- Private suites range from 900 sq ft to 2,300 sq ft on the 17th floor while those on the 18th can be configured subject to client’s needs
