People walk past the temporarily closed 300-meter (1,000-ft.) SEG Plaza (C) in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen in Guangdong province on May 24, 2021. Photo: AFP
Greater Bay Area home prices may lose momentum with a drop in June while Hong Kong’s housing bull market races ahead
- The Centaline Greater Bay Area Index, which tracks the average home prices across the 11 cities that make up the GBA, is expected to record a significant decline in June, after rising to a record of 126.9 in May
- Rising prices in Hong Kong are expected to break May’s record this month
Topic | Greater Bay Area
