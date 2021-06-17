The Covid-19 pandemic has pushed many Hong Kong companies to accelerate their pace of innovation. Photo: Sun Yeung
Coronavirus pandemic: Major Hong Kong firms ready to embrace innovation, technology in aftermath to stay competitive
- The Covid-19 pandemic has sped up adoption of digital technology
- Our focus going forward is to have the whole company embrace innovation, Chinachem executive says
Topic | Retail properties
