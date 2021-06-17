The Temple Mall in Wong Tai Sin is managed by Link Reit. Photo: Sam Tsang
Link Reit, Asia’s largest real estate investment trust, set to recover after posting second-lowest annual revenue growth
- Revenue rose by 0.2 per cent year on year to HK$10.74 billion (US$1.38 billion) for the year ended March 2021
- Link Reit’s portfolio expansion continues with the acquisition of Happy Valley Shopping Mall in Guangzhou this month
Topic | Hong Kong property
