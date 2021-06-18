Site 3 Connaught Place in the foreground, with the General Post Office built in 1976 in the background as of June 10, 2021. Photo: Martin Chan Site 3 Connaught Place in the foreground, with the General Post Office built in 1976 in the background as of June 10, 2021. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong’s largest developers, and richest families, pile into blockbuster seafront land sale in nod to city’s outlook

  • Sun Hung Kai Properties, CK Asset Holdings, Henderson Land Development, Wheelock’s Wharf unit, Sino Land and the Great Eagle Group are bidding for Site 3 at Connaught Place
  • The land measuring 516,316 square feet, which can yield 1.61 million square feet of gross floor area, is valued at between HK$37 billion and up to HK$55 billion

Topic |   Hong Kong land sale
Sandy Li
Updated: 6:15pm, 18 Jun, 2021

