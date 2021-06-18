Site 3 Connaught Place in the foreground, with the General Post Office built in 1976 in the background as of June 10, 2021. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong’s largest developers, and richest families, pile into blockbuster seafront land sale in nod to city’s outlook
- Sun Hung Kai Properties, CK Asset Holdings, Henderson Land Development, Wheelock’s Wharf unit, Sino Land and the Great Eagle Group are bidding for Site 3 at Connaught Place
- The land measuring 516,316 square feet, which can yield 1.61 million square feet of gross floor area, is valued at between HK$37 billion and up to HK$55 billion
Topic | Hong Kong land sale
