Buys queueing for Vanke Holding Hong Kong’s Vau Residence property at the developer’s sales office at The Campton in Cheung Sha Wan on June 19, 2021. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong’s homebuying frenzy reaches down to small flats, as customers snap up Vanke’s Vau Residence in Ho Man Tin
- Vanke Holdings (Hong Kong) sold 54 units, or 98 per cent of the 55 flats on offer at the Vau Residence project in Ho Man Tin as of 8pm, agents said
- The developer received 530 bids for the offer, or up to nine buyers vying for each available flat, according to a spokesperson
Topic | China Vanke
Buys queueing for Vanke Holding Hong Kong’s Vau Residence property at the developer’s sales office at The Campton in Cheung Sha Wan on June 19, 2021. Photo: Jonathan Wong