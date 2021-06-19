Buys queueing for Vanke Holding Hong Kong’s Vau Residence property at the developer’s sales office at The Campton in Cheung Sha Wan on June 19, 2021. Photo: Jonathan Wong Buys queueing for Vanke Holding Hong Kong’s Vau Residence property at the developer’s sales office at The Campton in Cheung Sha Wan on June 19, 2021. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Buys queueing for Vanke Holding Hong Kong’s Vau Residence property at the developer’s sales office at The Campton in Cheung Sha Wan on June 19, 2021. Photo: Jonathan Wong
China Vanke
Business

Hong Kong’s homebuying frenzy reaches down to small flats, as customers snap up Vanke’s Vau Residence in Ho Man Tin

  • Vanke Holdings (Hong Kong) sold 54 units, or 98 per cent of the 55 flats on offer at the Vau Residence project in Ho Man Tin as of 8pm, agents said
  • The developer received 530 bids for the offer, or up to nine buyers vying for each available flat, according to a spokesperson

Topic |   China Vanke
Martin Choi
Martin Choi

Updated: 9:08pm, 19 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Buys queueing for Vanke Holding Hong Kong’s Vau Residence property at the developer’s sales office at The Campton in Cheung Sha Wan on June 19, 2021. Photo: Jonathan Wong Buys queueing for Vanke Holding Hong Kong’s Vau Residence property at the developer’s sales office at The Campton in Cheung Sha Wan on June 19, 2021. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Buys queueing for Vanke Holding Hong Kong’s Vau Residence property at the developer’s sales office at The Campton in Cheung Sha Wan on June 19, 2021. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE