People queue up to buy flats at The Pavilia Farm III in Tai Wai on Sunday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
New World’s Pavilia Farm III flats snapped up for a third straight week amid bullish buying sentiment
- 169 out of 173 units at New World Development’s The Pavilia Farm III above Tai Wai MTR station were sold by the day’s close at 8pm
- The average price of flats in the third phase that went on sale on Sunday were nearly 25 per cent higher than the launch price announced a month ago
Topic | Hong Kong property
People queue up to buy flats at The Pavilia Farm III in Tai Wai on Sunday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen