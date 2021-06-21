MTR Corp, Hong Kong’s rail operator, in which the government owns a 75 per cent stake, has bid for the Central harbourfront site. Photo: Warton Li
MTR Corp says Central harbourfront site bid did not involve government board members to avoid conflict of interest
- MTR joined Wharf REIC and Chinachem Group consortium to bid for the prime Central harbourfront site
- Board members with conflict of interest were excused from the part of the meeting at which the project was discussed and the decision to submit a bid was taken
