MTR Corp, Hong Kong’s rail operator, in which the government owns a 75 per cent stake, has bid for the Central harbourfront site. Photo: Warton Li
MTR Corp says Central harbourfront site bid did not involve government board members to avoid conflict of interest

  • MTR joined Wharf REIC and Chinachem Group consortium to bid for the prime Central harbourfront site
  • Board members with conflict of interest were excused from the part of the meeting at which the project was discussed and the decision to submit a bid was taken

Sandy Li
Updated: 6:30am, 21 Jun, 2021

