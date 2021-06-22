Hydrogen will play a key role in China’s aim to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2060 to help fight climate change. Photo: Shutterstock Images Hydrogen will play a key role in China’s aim to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2060 to help fight climate change. Photo: Shutterstock Images
China needs breakthroughs in green hydrogen to catch up with global leader Japan, experts say

  • Green hydrogen produced from renewable energy is seen as a low-carbon replacement for diesel and petrol
  • Technology gaps exist in every segment of the hydrogen industry between China and foreign countries, say experts

Topic |   Renewable energy
Minghe Hu in Beijing

Updated: 10:15am, 22 Jun, 2021

