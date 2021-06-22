Last year, 28 per cent of international students enrolled in Australian educational institutions came from China. Photo: Reuters Last year, 28 per cent of international students enrolled in Australian educational institutions came from China. Photo: Reuters
Last year, 28 per cent of international students enrolled in Australian educational institutions came from China. Photo: Reuters
Business

China-Australia relations: student housing sector Down Under hit by border closure, rift with Beijing

  • As of March, Australia had 512,855 international students, or 17 per cent fewer than a year ago
  • China-Australia tensions might be a major dampening factor, CUHK professor says; border closure more likely to affect arrivals, Melbourne think tank says

Topic |   China-Australia relations
Cheryl Arcibal
Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 7:30am, 22 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Last year, 28 per cent of international students enrolled in Australian educational institutions came from China. Photo: Reuters Last year, 28 per cent of international students enrolled in Australian educational institutions came from China. Photo: Reuters
Last year, 28 per cent of international students enrolled in Australian educational institutions came from China. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE