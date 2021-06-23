The Mount Nicholson project at The Peak on Hong Kong Island on June 26, 2019, where 58 per cent of the 15 mansions and 38 luxury apartments are owned by mainland Chinese buyers. Photo: Martin Chan
Coronavirus Hong Kong: luxury property awaits Shenzhen border opening for the next leap upwards
- Property buyers from mainland China bought 38 per cent of Hong Kong’s luxury homes - each more than HK$100 million- in the first four months
- At two of Hong Kong’s most exclusive addresses, 21 Borrett Road and Mount Nicholson, “new Hongkongers” already make up more than half the owners
Topic | Millionaires and billionaires
The Mount Nicholson project at The Peak on Hong Kong Island on June 26, 2019, where 58 per cent of the 15 mansions and 38 luxury apartments are owned by mainland Chinese buyers. Photo: Martin Chan