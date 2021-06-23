Hong Kong’s retail landlords are considering raising rents for the first time in two years amid an improving economy. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s retail landlords consider increasing rent for the first time in two years amid ongoing economic recovery
- Retail landlords have started engaging tenants in discussions on rent increases for the upcoming lease renewals, say market observers
- Tenants however say that landlords must hold back on the rent increases as they were yet to recover fully from the slowdown
Topic | Hong Kong property
