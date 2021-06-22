An aerial view of the Dutar monument (front) symbolising inspiration in Turkmen art and Turkmen State Institute of Culture (back) in Ashgabat, capital of Turkmenistan. Photo: TASS
Ashgabat, wrecked by inflation, shoves aside Hong Kong as world’s costliest expatriate city
- The capital of Turkmenistan, where inflation accelerated by 13.3 per cent in 2018, unseated Hong Kong from its three-year perch as world’s costliest city
- Hong Kong fell to second spot while the Lebanese capital Beirut jumped 42 spots to third place, according to Mercer’s 2021 cost of living survey
Topic | Hong Kong economy
An aerial view of the Dutar monument (front) symbolising inspiration in Turkmen art and Turkmen State Institute of Culture (back) in Ashgabat, capital of Turkmenistan. Photo: TASS