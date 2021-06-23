Chinese officials said earlier that the platform will start operating this month. Photo: Sohu Chinese officials said earlier that the platform will start operating this month. Photo: Sohu
Chinese officials said earlier that the platform will start operating this month. Photo: Sohu
Business

China’s carbon neutral goal: Shanghai’s new national carbon emissions trading platform unveils trading rules, sets stage for launch

  • Shanghai Environment and Energy Exchange will handle account openings for traders and operations of the new trading platform until a formal national carbon emissions operator is set up
  • The exchange will eventually take over all transactions in regional pilot exchanges

Topic |   China’s carbon neutral goal
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 9:30am, 23 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese officials said earlier that the platform will start operating this month. Photo: Sohu Chinese officials said earlier that the platform will start operating this month. Photo: Sohu
Chinese officials said earlier that the platform will start operating this month. Photo: Sohu
READ FULL ARTICLE