The project is close to the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Bridge, which will cut travel times between the two cities to less than 30 minutes from 1 hour and 40 minutes currently. The bridge is expected to be completed in 2024. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Macau casino firm Melco to develop mixed-use project in first Zhongshan venture with China’s Agile Group
- Melco and Agile have won a mega site four times the size of Hong Kong’s Victoria Park for US$515 million in Zhongshan
- Firm is stepping up its non-gaming investments at a time when its core business has suffered because of coronavirus lockdowns
Topic | China property
