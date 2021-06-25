A Didi Chuxing driver on the job in Beijing. Photo: Reuters A Didi Chuxing driver on the job in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
A Didi Chuxing driver on the job in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
IPO
Business

Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing plans to raise up to US$4 billion in US IPO

  • Didi, which filed under the name Xiaoju Kuaizhi, plans to sell 288 million shares at US$13 to US$14 a share
  • The US IPO could value the ride-hailing company at up to US$67 billion

Topic |   IPO
Chad Bray
Chad Bray

Updated: 9:32am, 25 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A Didi Chuxing driver on the job in Beijing. Photo: Reuters A Didi Chuxing driver on the job in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
A Didi Chuxing driver on the job in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE