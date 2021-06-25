Didi Chuxing , China’s largest ride-hailing services, plans to raise up to US$4 billion in its US initial public offering, underscoring the appeal of Wall Street despite simmering tensions in US-China ties. The company, which has filed under the name Xiaoju Kuaizhi, plans to sell 288 million American depositary shares (ADS) in a price range of US$13 to US$14 a share, according to a regulatory filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday. Each class A share of Didi represents four ADS. The offering would value the company at about US$67 billion at the top end of its price range. The company was valued at about US$62 billion in its last fundraising round in 2019. Earlier this year, Didi had contemplated raising as much as US$10 billion from the share offering, which could have potentially valued it at up to US$100 billion, putting it on par with US ride-hailing giant Uber Technologies. Uber was valued at US$95.1 billion as of Thursday’s close in New York. The Beijing-based company plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol DIDI. It will follow after recent offerings by Chinese platform operators, including Uber-like Full Truck Alliance and grocery apps Missfresh and Dingdong Maicai, as the US capital market and its vast investor base remains appealing to many seeking a higher profile globally or necessary cash to expand. Didi has raised US$19.2 billion of capital in private markets since it was founded in 2012. Didi counts SoftBank, Tencent Holdings and Alibaba Group Holding among shareholders, as well as Toyota Motor and Uber. Alibaba owns the Post . Didi is one of several Chinese tech unicorns seeking to go to market on American bourses even as Beijing and Washington tussle over a variety of issues, including Hong Kong, Taiwan and human rights in Xinjiang . Chinese unicorns considering or pursuing US listings include ByteDance’s Chinese short-video platform Douyin, Ant Group -backed bike-sharing giant Hello Inc and Tencent-backed online education firm Huohua Siwei. On June 4, the Biden administration expanded a ban that prohibits Americans from investing in Chinese companies that purportedly have ties to the Chinese military, raising the total number of blacklisted companies to 59 . On Thursday, the Biden administration also expanded the so-called entity list to include five companies with operations in Xinjiang , making it harder for them to buy US technology, and restricted importation materials from the region used to make solar panels. Like a number of Chinese companies, Didi could pursue a secondary listing in Hong Kong in the future. On Thursday, Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng said it planned to raise up to HK$17.6 billion (US$2.3 billion) in its Hong Kong initial public offering. The Guangzhou-based company previously listed in the US in 2020.