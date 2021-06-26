Discarded lead acid batteries used mostly in automobiles, waiting destruction. Photo: Shutterstock Discarded lead acid batteries used mostly in automobiles, waiting destruction. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong’s recycling of lead acid batteries is failing, as scrap traders and illegal exports get the better of fully automated plant

  • Hong Kong Battery Recycling Centre has the capacity to process 41,600 tonnes of waste lead acid batteries annually
  • The city’s sole commercial recycling plant for batteries is capable of recollecting 80 per cent of the materials

Eric Ng
Updated: 11:00am, 26 Jun, 2021

