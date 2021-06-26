Visitors checkout Zeekr 001, a model from Geely's new premium electric vehicle brand Zeekr, at its factory in Ningbo, Zhejiang province. Photo: Reuters Visitors checkout Zeekr 001, a model from Geely's new premium electric vehicle brand Zeekr, at its factory in Ningbo, Zhejiang province. Photo: Reuters
Geely
Business

Chinese carmaker Geely scraps US$3 billion secondary listing on Shanghai’s Nasdaq-like Star Market

  • Decision to not proceed with the listing made in a board of directors meeting on Friday, company says
  • Scraping of Shanghai listing will add pressure to Geely’s share price: analyst

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 8:30am, 26 Jun, 2021

