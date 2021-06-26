Customers vying for CK Asset Holdings’ Seaside Sonata apartments in CheunG Sha Wan at the developer’s sales office at the Fortune Metropolis in Hung Hom on June 26, 2021. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong’s weekend home sales post mixed results as buyers are spoilt for choice amid 14 per cent increase in property supply
- New World Development sold 79 of the 85 flats on offer at The Pavilia Farm project in Tai Wai, even as the average price rose 24 per cent from May
- At Cheung Sha Wan, CK Asset Holdings found buyers for 14 of the last remaining 103 apartments at Seaside Sonata
Topic | Weekend Property
Customers vying for CK Asset Holdings’ Seaside Sonata apartments in CheunG Sha Wan at the developer’s sales office at the Fortune Metropolis in Hung Hom on June 26, 2021. Photo: Jonathan Wong