Hong Kong sees rising interest in property auctions, as housing market outlook improves

  • The number of potential buyers has increased because of the rising property market, analyst says
  • There will be buyers for foreclosed property because of housing shortage: auctioneer

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing
Updated: 2:00pm, 27 Jun, 2021

Residential and commercial buildings in Hong Kong’s Mong Kok district. Foreclosed properties are selling more quickly and more frequently these days. Photo: Martin Chan
