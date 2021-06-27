Residential and commercial buildings in Hong Kong’s Mong Kok district. Foreclosed properties are selling more quickly and more frequently these days. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong sees rising interest in property auctions, as housing market outlook improves
- The number of potential buyers has increased because of the rising property market, analyst says
- There will be buyers for foreclosed property because of housing shortage: auctioneer
Topic | Hong Kong property
Residential and commercial buildings in Hong Kong’s Mong Kok district. Foreclosed properties are selling more quickly and more frequently these days. Photo: Martin Chan