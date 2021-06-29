Shenzhen, as seen from Hong Kong. The Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park could boost data centre development, improve coordination with Shenzhen’s technology sector and fuel the strategic development of the Greater Bay Area. Photo: EPA
