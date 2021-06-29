Shenzhen, as seen from Hong Kong. The Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park could boost data centre development, improve coordination with Shenzhen’s technology sector and fuel the strategic development of the Greater Bay Area. Photo: EPA Shenzhen, as seen from Hong Kong. The Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park could boost data centre development, improve coordination with Shenzhen’s technology sector and fuel the strategic development of the Greater Bay Area. Photo: EPA
Shenzhen, as seen from Hong Kong. The Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park could boost data centre development, improve coordination with Shenzhen’s technology sector and fuel the strategic development of the Greater Bay Area. Photo: EPA
John Siu
Opinion

Opinion

Concrete Analysis by John Siu

This is how Hong Kong can become an international data centre hub in Asia-Pacific region

  • Hong Kong remains a prime location for data centre development, according to Cushman & Wakefield’s 2020 Global Data Centre Market Comparison report
  • Government should expedite and expand the current development of the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park

John Siu
John Siu

Updated: 12:19pm, 29 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Shenzhen, as seen from Hong Kong. The Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park could boost data centre development, improve coordination with Shenzhen’s technology sector and fuel the strategic development of the Greater Bay Area. Photo: EPA Shenzhen, as seen from Hong Kong. The Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park could boost data centre development, improve coordination with Shenzhen’s technology sector and fuel the strategic development of the Greater Bay Area. Photo: EPA
Shenzhen, as seen from Hong Kong. The Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park could boost data centre development, improve coordination with Shenzhen’s technology sector and fuel the strategic development of the Greater Bay Area. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
John Siu

John Siu

John Siu is managing director of Hong Kong at Cushman & Wakefield