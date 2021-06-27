A coal mine in Huaibei in central China's Anhui province. Photo: AP A coal mine in Huaibei in central China's Anhui province. Photo: AP
Business

China’s rebounding coal price set to fall after Communist Party centenary celebration, says top economic planner

  • Coal output is expected to recover as idle capacity is resumed, while current orders suggest imports will peak in July and August
  • The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said a ‘relatively large’ drop in China’s coal prices may follow in July

Topic |   China inflation
Eric Ng
Updated: 9:54pm, 27 Jun, 2021

