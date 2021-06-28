Bronze sculptures of bulls, the symbol of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the flag of HKEX flying next to the Hong Kong SAR flag, at the Exchange Square in Central. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s financial markets, bank branches to shut in morning on ‘black rainstorm’ weather warning
- No morning trading in stock or futures markets, HKEX says, while bank branches to shut on weather warning
- Trading in the afternoon will also be cancelled if weather signal remains through noon local time
Topic | Banking & Finance
Bronze sculptures of bulls, the symbol of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the flag of HKEX flying next to the Hong Kong SAR flag, at the Exchange Square in Central. Photo: Winson Wong