Residential buildings near the West Kowloon subway station in Hong Kong on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
Business

Hong Kong’s second-hand home prices soar to a 23-month high as property bull run feeds on cheap money

  • An index of lived-in home prices rose to a 23-month high in May, a mere 0.8 per cent from its historical peak, according to government data
  • Prices of second-hand homes smaller than 431 square feet (40 square metres) increased 1.1 per cent last month to a record

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing  and Bobo Chan

Updated: 2:22pm, 28 Jun, 2021

