Residential buildings near the West Kowloon subway station in Hong Kong on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong’s second-hand home prices soar to a 23-month high as property bull run feeds on cheap money
- An index of lived-in home prices rose to a 23-month high in May, a mere 0.8 per cent from its historical peak, according to government data
- Prices of second-hand homes smaller than 431 square feet (40 square metres) increased 1.1 per cent last month to a record
Topic | Hong Kong property
