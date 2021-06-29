Aerial view of buildings near Fortress Hill, on Hong Kong Island. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong property market to remain resilient even in the midst of exodus, Reda chief Keith Kerr says
- Positive uptrend in the property market to continue for the rest of the year, barring any unforeseen circumstances, says Keith Kerr, president of Reda
- Property prices, which have increased 3.1 per cent so far this year, could clock gains of between 5 and 10 per cent for the full year, JLL’s Joseph Tsang says
Topic | Hong Kong property
Aerial view of buildings near Fortress Hill, on Hong Kong Island. Photo: May Tse